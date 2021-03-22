Eaton Vance Management Has $5.72 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 53,513 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,897 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $116.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day moving average of $84.78. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

