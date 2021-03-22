Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 22,842.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after buying an additional 10,105,087 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 756.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after buying an additional 4,515,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 297,193.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,146,000 after buying an additional 3,521,741 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 103.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,097 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in LKQ by 16.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 941,323 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

LKQ stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

