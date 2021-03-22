Eaton Vance Management Sells 150,518 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150,518 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in IHS Markit by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,854,000 after purchasing an additional 686,985 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,632,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IHS Markit by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,706,000 after purchasing an additional 484,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE INFO opened at $95.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average is $86.90.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

