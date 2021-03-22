Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $45.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

