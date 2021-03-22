eBoost (EBST) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.21 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, eBoost has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $17.21 million and approximately $6,211.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.01 or 0.00340459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000548 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.