eBoost Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.31 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. eBoost has a total market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $4,462.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.90 or 0.00344386 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

