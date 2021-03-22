EchoLink (EKO) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.40 Million

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 137.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $1.40 million worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00050817 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.03 or 0.00633101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00067558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00023996 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

