Ecolab Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.62 Per Share (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 19th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the year.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.69.

Shares of ECL opened at $207.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 229.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 42.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 29,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 352,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,379,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

