ECOMI (OMI) Trading Up 26% Over Last 7 Days

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One ECOMI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. ECOMI has a market cap of $1.61 billion and $67.37 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ECOMI has traded up 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.22 or 0.00480082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00050869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018519 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00136788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.68 or 0.00639610 BTC.

ECOMI Coin Profile

ECOMI (CRYPTO:OMI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

ECOMI Coin Trading

