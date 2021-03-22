EDC Blockchain Market Cap Hits $1.74 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $325,681.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,261.01 or 0.99924286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00036513 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00083034 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000848 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003541 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

