Edgeless (EDG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,100.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Edgeless has a market cap of $868,735.05 and approximately $2,100.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 53.7% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00050400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.71 or 0.00630413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00067731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023676 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

