Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $45.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

