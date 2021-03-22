Edouard (Ed) Peter Acquires 44,176 Shares of Duxton Broadacre Farms Limited (ASX:DBF) Stock

Duxton Broadacre Farms Limited (ASX:DBF) insider Edouard (Ed) Peter purchased 44,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.47 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$65,027.07 ($46,447.91).

Edouard (Ed) Peter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Edouard (Ed) Peter bought 54,760 shares of Duxton Broadacre Farms stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.46 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of A$79,730.56 ($56,950.40).

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56.

Duxton Broadacre Farms Limited primarily engages in the sowing and harvesting of dryland and irrigated crops in Australia. The company is also involved in the infrastructure maintenance and upgrade; trading and breeding of livestock; and sale of grains, pulses, and lucerne. Its products include hay, oils, cotton, mungbean, chickpea, wheat, barley, and canola, as well as cattle, sheep, and wool.

