Education Ecosystem (LEDU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $95,851.00

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $95,851.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,710,413 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

