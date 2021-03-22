Egretia 1-Day Volume Hits $10.73 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Egretia token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Egretia has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Egretia has a market cap of $21.69 million and $10.73 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00050354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.22 or 0.00632744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00067529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00023606 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia is a token. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

