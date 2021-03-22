Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFGSY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, March 5th.

EFGSY remained flat at $$20.89 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

