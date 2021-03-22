Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,182 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $266,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,820 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,719 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,818 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELAN. Argus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.74. 95,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,047. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.54, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

