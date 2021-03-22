Electroneum (ETN) Trading 56% Higher This Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Electroneum has a total market cap of $482.67 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 56% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,848,261,578 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

