Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ELDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ ELDN traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 59,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.92. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.93.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

