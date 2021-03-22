Elitium Achieves Market Cap of $170.23 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Elitium has a total market cap of $170.23 million and $176,857.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elitium has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $5.66 or 0.00010375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00050323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.22 or 0.00631169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00067693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00023671 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

