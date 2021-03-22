Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFC. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 496.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,921. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $712.77 million, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

