Ellington Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,267 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,941% compared to the typical volume of 258 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 496.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFC traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.24. 338,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,286. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $711.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. On average, analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

