ELYSIA (EL) Market Cap Hits $24.60 Million

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $24.60 million and $5.20 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded up 160% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00021292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00050177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.02 or 0.00630145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00066922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00023542 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,794,919 coins and its circulating supply is 2,742,054,663 coins. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

