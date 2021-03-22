Elysian Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $614,369.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Elysian has a market cap of $153,127.27 and $614,369.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elysian has traded 91% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00050310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.20 or 0.00635259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024046 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (ELY) is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elysian Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.