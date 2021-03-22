Empty Set Dollar Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $57.92 million and $671,150.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.00476425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00137858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00055830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.58 or 0.00784100 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00075967 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

