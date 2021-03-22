Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0732

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 30.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 102.5% higher against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $107.49 million and $272.46 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.48 or 0.00380946 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001031 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005052 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026496 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00103341 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.93 or 0.04714168 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.