Energi Reaches Market Capitalization of $124.65 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Energi has a total market cap of $124.65 million and $5.19 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $3.19 or 0.00005511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.01 or 0.00245413 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016183 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,009.83 or 0.03473272 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048705 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,083,905 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

