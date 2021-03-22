Energo One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.26 Million (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 94.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Energo has traded 70.7% higher against the dollar. One Energo token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $1.26 million worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00050709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.94 or 0.00636825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00068376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024139 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (TSL) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

