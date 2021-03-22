Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.13 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Enigma has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.59 or 0.00385982 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005060 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00026387 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.70 or 0.04655918 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000148 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 71.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

