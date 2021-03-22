Enjin Coin (ENJ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $401.04 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for $2.24 or 0.00003954 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and $401.04 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00051011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.23 or 0.00646699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00023832 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

ENJ is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enjin Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.