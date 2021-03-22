Entain (LON:ENT) Given New GBX 1,628 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,644 ($21.48) to GBX 1,628 ($21.27) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entain from GBX 1,601 ($20.92) to GBX 1,647 ($21.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,713.75 ($22.39).

Shares of ENT traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,560.50 ($20.39). The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,860. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,815.66 ($23.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,369.03. The firm has a market cap of £9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 159.49.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

