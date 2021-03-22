Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. Entain has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $22.00.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.