EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Hits $0.0221 on Major Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 38.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $125,768.48 and $50,810.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00051281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.83 or 0.00647207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00024054 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.