Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.79% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 496.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 564.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 32,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 54,018 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

