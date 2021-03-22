Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE NVST opened at $41.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. Envista has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Envista will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $67,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Envista by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after acquiring an additional 448,177 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $13,343,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Envista by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after acquiring an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

