Enzyme Finance (MLN) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00050223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00020589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.40 or 0.00629705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00067434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

