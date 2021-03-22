EOS (EOS) Price Up 11.6% This Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. EOS has a total market capitalization of $4.05 billion and approximately $1.76 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $4.26 or 0.00007354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,044,460 coins and its circulating supply is 951,544,048 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

