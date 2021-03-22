EOSDT Price Tops $1.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $94,808.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

