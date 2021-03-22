Equal Trading Up 86.7% Over Last 7 Days (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Equal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 86.7% higher against the dollar. Equal has a total market capitalization of $652,380.41 and $43,012.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00050563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.20 or 0.00632467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00067639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00023537 BTC.

About Equal

Equal is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

Buying and Selling Equal

