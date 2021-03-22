Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) COO Sells $1,822,620.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,822,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 138,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $33.69.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
