Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) COO Sells $1,822,620.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,822,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 138,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $33.69.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

