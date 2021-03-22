Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Axcella Health Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.36) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXLA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Axcella Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $5.42 on Monday. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $204.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04).

In related news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $101,596.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axcella Health by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 216,278 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Axcella Health by 1,201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axcella Health by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Axcella Health by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Axcella Health by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47,964 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

