Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.05 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.74.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $106.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $112.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

