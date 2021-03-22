Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rogers Communications Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $167,225,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,102 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $69,772,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 744.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,318,000 after acquiring an additional 870,100 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.