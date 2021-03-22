Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Molecular Templates, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Molecular Templates in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of MTEM opened at $12.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at $76,456,469.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 235,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $2,653,195.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,880,875.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,580,774 shares of company stock worth $19,543,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.