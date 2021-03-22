Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $7.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $7.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $8.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $28.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $33.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRTS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.80.

VRTS opened at $256.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

