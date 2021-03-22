Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.04 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.11.

WSM opened at $174.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $177.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

