Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 22nd (APO, CIADY, CLNY, DLTH, DT, EGO, ELDN, ELS, GXI, HA)

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited manufactures and distribute dairy products primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of liquid milk products, ice cream, milk formula and other dairy products. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. “

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $4.25 to $7.00.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €111.00 ($130.59) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $14.00 to $15.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $36.00 to $40.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $43.00 to $48.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $28.00 to $32.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its target price raised by Clarkson Capital from $30.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

