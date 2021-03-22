Eric M. Demarco Sells 10,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $255,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $305,100.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $35,465.10.

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.48. 1,034,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,970. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 637.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KTOS. Truist cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Noble Financial cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,024,000 after buying an additional 216,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after buying an additional 613,944 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $60,074,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,422,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,700,000 after buying an additional 302,748 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,302,000 after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

