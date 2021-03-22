Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Erie Indemnity worth $16,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 490.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERIE stock opened at $224.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $266.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.43.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

