Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 93.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,064,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 38,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,008,000 after acquiring an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 866,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.96. 7,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,723. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The company has a market cap of $837.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

